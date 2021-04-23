Going into the fifth year, the MTN UG Hip Hop awards will be happening in May but who was nominated in the respective categories?

The Hip Hop fraternity has always been placed between the street corners, all the way to the glossy lighting of the stadium.

There are not many genres that cut across all walks of life like Hip Hop which makes it a perfect fit for MTN.

MTN is the first telecom in the region to seize the chance to create a Hip Hop Awards ceremony that is the most talked about Awards show in Uganda at the moment.

The MTN UG Hip Hop Awards is perhaps one of maybe four Award shows on the continent and is going into its fifth year.

Last year saw huge strides taken, with the booking of Joh Makini the most followed rapper online in East Africa to perform alongside UG’s cream of the crop.

This year, on 16th May 2021, we get to see the new installment, plus a Legends vs New School mix of of a Pulse Nation Cypher in which people can send their videos in to compete to be on.

Submissions of the rap videos/freestyles done will be on the MTN Pulse site, the #PulseNationCypher winners get up to Ugx2,800,000 in cash prizes.

To participate, one will log onto https://pulse.mtn.co.ug/pulsenation/pulse-nation-cypher download the beat, record a video rapping on it and also submit it via the mtn pulse microsite https://pulse.mtn.co.ug/pulsenation/pulse-nation-cypher/upload-your-video

In regards to nominations, even after receiving numerous submissions, the only songs considered were from July 2019 to July 2020 for this year says Afsa, the event manager.

Full List of Nominees: MTN UG HIP HOP AWARDS 2021

Male artist of the year

• Jim Nola MC

• Judas Rapknowledge da Akbar David and Goliath fight

• St. Maxi Mayne – ENO MATURE

• Navio – ABAANA BEEKA

• Fik Fameica

Female artist of the year

• Recho Rey – BWOGANA

• Felista di SUPER STAR – I can’t breath

• Stone Age – KYEKIMU

• M.C Yallah – Dunia

East African Artist of the year

• Khaligraph Jones – Tuma Kitu

• Joh Makini – Dangerous

• Nyashinski – Lift Me Up

• Femi One – UTAWEZANA

• King Kaka – WAJINGA NYINYI

Album of the year

• Navio – Strength In Numbers

• Lyrical G – GEEZY

• M.C Yallah – kubali

• Barna – Never Alone

Song of the year

• Mun G – Bintwala

• Adrenalyn Muzik – Some Ka Money

• GNL Zamba – Dear HipHop

• Play01 – Holiday

• Fik Fameica – MUKO

Video of the year

• Naxa Dance

• Sparo Ug Heads Up

• Mr. Lean Mini Skirt

Producer of the year

• Dagg Mizzo The Ugandan Cypher – The Mith

• Aethan Mbikwasagwe – Flex D’Paper

• Reymacc – Fuego

• Mio Made – Navio ft. Daddy Andre and Flex D’Paper

• Koz N’EFFECT Atamukutte – Lyrical G

• 207 Dear Zamba (The Write Back)

Rap Fusion of the Year

• Amaaso (Urban Remix) – Vinka, Winnie Nwagi, Feffe Bussi, The Mith & Dj Harold

• Bangi – Navio ft. Daddy Andre and Flex D’Paper

• Zina – Keya Nemesis and zex bilangilangi

• Nalubale Project – Talent Africa ft. All stars

The collaboration of the Year

• Elijah Kitaka feat. Sylvester and Abramz – Beera Powa

• Mr Lean feat. Byg Ben Sukuya – Vvamuno

• Navio ft. Flex D’Paper and Joh Makini – Abaana Beeka

• 207 July Cypher

Lyricist of the year

• The Mith – Ugandan Cypher

• Judas rapknowledge Da Akbar – African warrior

• St. Maxi Mayne – Kukunku 3

• GNL Zamba – Dear Hip Hop

Mixtape of the year / E.P

• Blixxack & Tucker – Open Time EP

• Baru – Two Wavy

• J Wats – Eaze

• The Homey The East African Boy –

Sweet Sixteen

• Tucker HD – monster

• Blixxack – monster

• Lagum – monster

• Navio feat. Khaligraph – Trophy Season

Hip-Hop Deejay of the year

• Drop Out

• Slaughter Elly

• Dj Caccie

• Sal the dj

• Dj cisse

• Deejay crim

Northern Uganda artist of the year

• Toobi Smolz – IKARE NI

• Judas rapknowledge Da Akbar – Alok kwona

• IssaGhad – Meditate

• Stayput – Abubang

• Skinnoh The GOAT – Blessed

• Tworthy wyler – Kare

Western Uganda artist of the year

• Truth 256 – Chunda

• Lithan Mc – Abiri Abiri

• Crazie Wispa – Koyi Koyi

• Freestyle Session 2 – Uzi Malcon Muzik

Eastern Uganda artist of the year

• Sparo Ug – Heads Up

• Leumas Owabajaja – Smile Beneath A Tear

• AJ Stylz – 5am In T-Town

• BMG Music – KWATA

Central Uganda artist of the year

• Feffe Busi – Super lady

• Gravity – NYABO

• Felista Di Superstar – I can’t breath

• Da Agent – Bamungamba

• Big Sam

Rookie of the year

• Ghettoo Uppgrade – Ngbbf Remix

• Stone Age – KOYI KOYI

• Dallas Plein – King Of 2020 Freestyle

• King Missy – Bloodline

• Stay put – Abubang

• The homie – EAST AFRICAN BOY

Inspirational song of the year

• Flex D’ Paper – Mbikwasagwe

• Vann Mesh – Mu Yesu Mulimu work

• Stone Age – Dream On

• Chillz kabejja – Abikolako

• Barna – Never Alone

• St. Maxi Mayne – Taata

Hip-Hop media personality of the year

• Byg Kahuna

• Jaluo and Timothy Code

• The Mith and Dj Crim

• Still Breezy

• Jokwiz

To vote for your favorites, go to https://pulse.mtn.co.ug/vote