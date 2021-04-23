There is a new kid on the block, Rinic Jemima, who has caught the attention of renown talented singers like Levixone who has already pledged his support to her.

Just like when Baby Gloria was still young and singer Levixone gave her a collabo that contributed a lot to her career, Rinic is headed for a good start.

Levixone offered to do a song dubbed ‘We Lift Him High’ with the nine-year-old Gospel artiste named Rinic Jemimah Kirabo aka The Dreamer.

A video spotted by this website shows Levixone carrying the Rinic on his laps while in the studio mastering the yet-to-be-completed song.

When done, the new collaboration is likely to push Rinic into the mainstream gospel music ranks and she can be Baby Gloria’s replacement as the latter exploits her talent with an older audience.

Levixone thanked God for Baby Gloria and the effort he put in for her to earn her place in the music industry during an interview.

He also noted how he wants his new collaboration with Rinic to appeal to older crowds and children alike.

“I want the song to appeal to crowds but I also want it to appeal to children,” Levixone said.

Rinic’s inspiration Baby Gloria has moved on to an older audience

“I thank God that Baby Gloria is the big artiste she is today, a respected artiste in the Gospel industry. We did a few songs together and then I brought in Ruyonga as well which was good for her career. It is always good to join hands and effort,” he added.

He further confirmed that he is going to work with Ranic and they are already in studio with producer Nessim Pan Production.

This young girl is a singer and I thank he parents for allowing her to sing and help her push her dream. I am supporting her because she is talented. Levixone

Levixone was first approached by Rinic’s father and when he listened to her songs, he liked what he heard and instantly connected with her.

“I can’t say there is anything different I am going to do for this girl’s life but doing a song with her is a blessing since she was my fan from way back,” he said.

Rinic has already expressed excitement for working with a big star like Levixone.

“I am excited to be working with Levixone, who am I that I get this opportunity?” an excited Rinic said.