Sheebah Karungi returns to the music basics with her brand new collaboration titled ‘Boy Fire’ on which she features Selecta Jef.

‘Boy Fire’ is a groovy song with danceable beats and a rythm easy to grasp – a song in Sheebah’s comfort zone.

If bars were open, it is a song that slay queens would scream on top of their voices each time the deejays sample its beats.

In the lyrics, the self-styled Swagg Mama reveals how she is comfortable with the way her lover handles her as she asks for “more fire”.

The video directed by Aaronaire was shot at Cask Lounge, Kololo. It features several dancers who manage to keep your eyes glued to the screen.

Sheebah shows off her sexy body in enticing costumes. She also showcases her dance skills and it’s one not to miss.

Take a gaze: