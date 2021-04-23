Spice Diana grabs yet another endorsement as she signs with Club Pilsener to become the Team MBs captain in the ‘Hunt For Club’ and ‘Unleash Your Beat’ campaign.

Club Pilsener, through their new campaign dubbed ‘Hunt For Club’, has unleashed new limited edition designs for different young Ugandans to celebrate urban tribes.

The #HuntForClub campaign encourages the enthusiastic young generation of Ugandans to find their groove as they enjoy their favorite beer brand, Club Pilsener.

Club is providing the platform with limited edition designs with each of the top four urban tribes represented including; Team MBs, Team No Sleep, Team Techiez, and Team Drip.

Each of the teams have a captain and Spice Diana was unveiled as the Team MBs captain at the start of the week.

The ‘Ready’ singer could not hide her excitement as she took to social media to call upon her followers and fans to join her in the new campaign.

I’m excited to be part of @ClubPilsener’s new campaign. I am adding a lil’ spice to your internet game. I will rep #TeamMBs. Those who slay on IG, live on SnapChat, fly with a Tweet and bang kaboozi on Facebook. I gatchu. Join my bundle-wagon and #UnleashYourBeat #HuntForClub pic.twitter.com/2mS7lwnUrB — SPICE DIANA #READY FT FIKFAMEICA (@SpiceDianaUg) April 22, 2021

Unleash Your Beat with the new campaign by showing your creativity and innovation as you learn from your comrades in the different tribes/teams.