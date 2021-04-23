Deejaying duo Slick Stuart and Roja complete the list of Club Pilsener brand ambassadors in their new activation dubbed ‘Unleash Your Beat’.

Club Pilsener, through the #UnleashYourBeat campaign unleashed new limited edition designs for Ugandans to celebrate urban tribes.

The campaign encourages the enthusiastic young generation of Ugandans to find their groove as they enjoy their favorite beer brand, Club Pilsener.

Francis Nyende – Brand Manager, Club Pilsener

Four different urban tribes/teams were opened including; Team MBs, Team No Sleep, Team Techiez, and Team Drip.

Each team has a captain who is a celebrity in the local entertainment industry with Team MBs represented by Spice Diana, Team Techiez by Deejahn, Team No Sleep by Sheebah Karungi, and Team Drip by Abryanz.

DJ Slick Stuart and DJ Roja have been added to Team No Sleep which also has another music powerhouse in Sheebah Karungi.

They bring more vibe to the already heated up campaign which still has a few weeks to run.