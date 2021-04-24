Stand-up comedian, MC Kapale is one of the many critics who think singer Rema Namakula’s relationship with her husband Dr. Hamza Ssebunya won’t last long.

The comedian who is known for always rubbing people the wrong way threw shade towards the celebrity couple saying that as soon as they return from Dubai, where they are currently celebrating Rema’s birthday, they will break up.

While speaking in an interview, MC Kapale trolled the celebrity couple as he branded their love life as fake and disgusting.

He also added that Rema chose to fall in love with Dr. Hamza Ssebunya for just showbiz and also hurt her ex-lover Eddy Kenzo since he wasn’t doing what she desired.

MC Kapale went on to question why the two are not respecting the holy month of Ramadan yet they are Muslims saying that they are ashaming the Islamic religion.