Former Revival Band singer, Hajjati Madinah Kansiime who formerly belonged to the late Pastor Yiga Augustine’s church made a U-turn and switched to the Islamic religion on Friday.

The “Bibuzza” fame singer who in 2019 turned Born Again at Pastor Robert Kyanja’s Rubaga Miracle Center during the 77DOGs, switched to her childhood religion during this holy month of Ramadhan.

In a video cited by this website, Hajjati Madinah narrated that she made the decision out of her own will without the influence of anyone.

Singer in her good old days

During her interview, she noted that she made the decision to bridge the gap between her and the family that had been created since she switched from Islam to Christianity.

Hajjati Madinah also cleared the air that she wasn’t influenced by her dad to return to the Islamic religion. When asked how she faced her dad, she narrated that she was taken to him without her consent.

She added that there is a time when she almost ran crazy and trekked a village city center while naked.