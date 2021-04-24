Celebrated Ugandan comedienne, Anne Kansiime and her boyfriend, Abraham Tukahiirwa alias Skylanta have finally taken to their social media accounts and revealed the name of their newly-born baby.

The couple who recently welcomed their firstborn baby boy announced to the public how they had named their son Selassie Ataho.

Anne Kansiime then captioned her photo with their new bundle of joy saying that her sins have been truly forgiven now.

His name is Selassie Ataho. My sins have truly been forgiven. Anne Kansiime

On the other side, Skylanta the baby daddy wrote saying that they named their baby Selassie because the name means King.

This is the day that the Lord has made

He is Called @selassie_is_king That makes me “Sir Mr. Sky Sir” Skylanta

Congratulations to the couple for growing their family by one!