Galaxy FM deejay DJ Harold is back with yet another all-star collaboration ‘Loco’ on which he features Rema Namakula and Nigerian hitmaker Chike.

Dj Harold broke into the mainstream music industry a year ago with the remix of ‘Amaaso’ with Swangz Avenue’s Vinka and Winnie Nwagi alongside Feffe Buusi and The Mith.

The remix received massive airplay, topping music charts on both Television and Radio, and won awards.

The talented disk jockey and producer is back with more sweet vibes yet again. His slick touch polished by Nessim’s expertise makes the new song ‘Loco’ standout.

Chike

‘Loco’ is a spanish word loosely translated as ‘crazy’. The song is a love ballad that talks about loving in a crazy manner.

It has a groovy feel that awakens your feelings with its exceptional melodies and beats that are perfectly mixed and mastered.

‘Loco’ was written by Sheena Skies and Chike, produced by Dj Harold, mixed by Nessim and mastered by Anel Tunes.

Rema Namakula

Because of its right blend of featured artists; Chike and the award winning Rema Namakula, it is expected to hit across borders on the continent.

Rema Namakula and Chike are currently toping chats with their hit songs; ‘This Is Love’ (feat. The Ben from Rwanda) and ‘Running To You’ ft Simi respectively.

Dj Harold recently scooped a nomination in the MTN UG Hip Hop Awards 2021 for his debut project ‘Amaaso’ remix.

Soon, Dj Harold, Rema Namakula, and Nessim will be travelling to Nigeria to shoot the video of the collaboration.

But first, listen to the audio: