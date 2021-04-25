Zahara Totto provides an update on Daxx Kartel and Momo19’s relationship after several rumors indicating how the newlyweds separated after the singer impregnated another woman.

Since the start of last week, the gossip corridors have had it that Momo 19 dumped Daxx Kartel because he eloped and impregnanted another woman.

The woman in question is allegedly Momo’s best friend known as Ashira and it is reported that Daxx Kartel took the turn after Momo failure to get pregnant even after their Nikkah.

It’s due to the frustration that Daxx slept with Momo 19’s close friend Ashira with whom he is believedto be expecting a child.

It was also further alleged that upon understanding that Daxx had eloped with her best friend, Momo called the relationship off and dumped Daxx.

Zahara Totto, a close friend to the couple, has rubbished the reports. During her NBS UnCut show, Zahara claimed that all these are false rumors.

The NBS TV presenter asked Daxx Kartel and Momo’s fans to give such news the least attention because they are only intended to cause a separation between the young couple.

In an interview, Momo as well trashed the rumors as she maintained that she is still happily in a relationship with the man of her dreams Daxx Kartel.

Smoke without fire? Maybe, maybe not. We’ll keep you posted.