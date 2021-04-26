As some relationships wither, others are built and it seems DT Timo and Tracy Kababiito are building theirs on the strong rocks.

Tracy Kababiito is a renown media personality formerly a co-host of NTV The Beat, and an Actress who has gained fame for her role in the trending Sanyu TV series.

Geoffrey Timothy a.k.a DT Timo is a talent and music manager, the brains behind Rickman Manrick’s fame and hit songs.

The young talents are an item and they are loving the bond that love has created for them.

According to close friends, Tracy and Timo have been dating for about two years but have been secretive about it.

Not anymore though. They have now moved onto that stage where you post each other on social media and let the world know how deep your love is.

DT Timo has been doing it for a while, sharing photos of their romantic dates and in his latest Instagram post, he emphasises his love for Tracy.

Tracy on the other hand seems not the type to go public about her relationship but she seems well invested in the beautiful memories with her man.

They are a beautiful couple, aren’t they? We wish them well.