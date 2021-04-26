British Ugandan actor Daniel Kaluuya raised eyebrows during his acceptance speech after winning the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award on Sunday.

The London-born star landed the gong for playing Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah and also became the sixth non-white actor to win it.

Kaluuya surprised everyone when he expressed gratitude and joy that his parents had sex while accepting his Oscar, a speech he later regretted.

“My mum met my dad, they had sex, it’s amazing,” Kaluuya said, as his mom, Damalie Namusoke, contorted her face.

Here's Daniel Kaluuya's mom and sister reacting to him saying "My mom and my dad…they had sex. It's amazing! I'm here!" at the end of his Oscar speech pic.twitter.com/4nLZxY0Jwc — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021

“Do you know what I’m saying? I’m here, do you know what I mean? I’m so happy to be alive, so I’m going to celebrate that tonight.”

Daniel Kaluuya remembers Fred Hampton in his acceptance speech: "How blessed we are that we lived in a lifetime where he existed…When they played divide and conquer, we say unite and ascend." https://t.co/sdgeoBK7lX #Oscars pic.twitter.com/T58yZO1Bq7 — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2021

Reporters backstage later recorded the moment Kaluuya may have started to regret the comments.

“Ah, I really shouldn’t have said that — f***,” Kaluuya said.

When asked if he’d had a chance to talk to his mother about the comments he said;

“I’m gonna avoid my phone for a bit; I think my mom’s not gonna be very happy. Nah, but she’s gonna be cool. She’s got a sense of humor. We give it to each other. So it’s cool.”

Daniel Kaluuya says he is ‘going to avoid’ his phone after making awkward joke about his parents #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5GMIO0ArDJ — The Sun (@TheSun) April 26, 2021

Kaluuya rose to international fame after his starring role in Jordan Peele’s Get Out, before appearing in Widows and Black Panther.