Fantasize is Angela Nabuufu a.k.a Ang3lina’s first music video this year and she has all the sexy and fantasy on display.

Based in the United Kingdom, Ang3lina has done well to keep her fanbase growing through social media when there has been little music to give.

She makes a case of how her private life has been going places with studies and work getting in the way of music.

Through the years, she has managed to release a couple of songs which have won over several local music fans’ hearts.

Being the only renown Ugandan female producer, it has been a year of achievement as she opened up a music studio, Ang3l Studios, in England.

She now seems ready to focus on releasing more music to satisfy her fans’ needs and the very first release is a good sign of greater things to come.

‘Fantasize’ is an explicit love song where Ang3linq fantasizes about her #MCM. The explicit lyrics are fused with English, Patois and Luganda.

The song was co-written by herself and Ugandan sound engineer Artin Pro, who also doubles up as the producer on the song.

The visuals directed by Sam Kirk are a mini-movie with Ang3lina showing off her acting skills. The storyline is easy to grasp.

Take a gaze: