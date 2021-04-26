Veteran dancehall singer Barbara Ndagire alias Queen Bella starts off the last week of this month with some dating tips for lovers.

The singer who tried to make a comeback last year but failed due to the Coronavirus pandemic that struck the world and caused a standstill on many projects is now lecturing whoever cares on love.

Taking to social media, the “Fasi Fasi” hit maker advises men to always take their girlfriends out and talk about life in a different setting.

Read Also: Viboyo was a friend with benefits – Queen Bella confesses

She goes on to lecture that whenever men go out with their lovers, they should teach them things they do not know how to do.

Bella notes that on such outings, men can teach their women how to; write CVs, drive, start businesses, among other things.

She concluded by noting how relationships are not all about tearing condoms with the mouth, a common thing found amongst lovers whenever they step out for an outing.