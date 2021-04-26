Celebrity couple of Ugandan musician Rema Namakula and Dr. Hamza Sebunya are rattling young relationships once again as they continue to show the world how far love limits go.
The duo took to Dubai, United Arab Emirates a week ago, to celebrate Rema’s birthday on 24th April and have constantly shared visuals of their trip on social media.
In a post on Twitter, the “This is Love” singer captioned images from their Desert Tour saying; “The man i prayed for and God answered with full package.. Namakula wabwe weyagale..”
Here are some of the reactions that followed including stick targeted at Kenzo for not bringing the same public display of affection while he was still with Rema;