Celebrity couple of Ugandan musician Rema Namakula and Dr. Hamza Sebunya are rattling young relationships once again as they continue to show the world how far love limits go.

The duo took to Dubai, United Arab Emirates a week ago, to celebrate Rema’s birthday on 24th April and have constantly shared visuals of their trip on social media.

In a post on Twitter, the “This is Love” singer captioned images from their Desert Tour saying; “The man i prayed for and God answered with full package.. Namakula wabwe weyagale..”

The man i prayed for and God answered with full package

Namakula wabye weyagale pic.twitter.com/VClkw9y4aa — REMA (@REMAUG1) April 26, 2021

Here are some of the reactions that followed including stick targeted at Kenzo for not bringing the same public display of affection while he was still with Rema;

Kenzo would rather wear leggings than do this for Rema! https://t.co/qNtCOfsU0x — JONAM’S PRINCESS (@AtimCharlotte) April 26, 2021

The entire Dubai is excited for hosting the Smiths from Uganda. pic.twitter.com/UvnLTq8lgX — UGAMAN (@Ugaman01) April 26, 2021

Ugandans have already shifted from a swimming partner they now looking for a Hamza . — ° (@PedroAdamz) April 26, 2021

Does he have a brother? ngamba Dr. Hamza — Ruthie (@ruthekyak) April 26, 2021

Dr. Hamza should just do a conference, we attend and learn a few tips on how to enjoy her and her money, not such an easy feat — President Saleh (@realsalehUG) April 26, 2021

Dr Hamza and Rema are fully enjoying themselves.



Oba Kenzo ne B.E.T ze bali biki? pic.twitter.com/IRyJEjg2dF — Wabuyi Moses Alex Dux (@DuxWabuyi) April 26, 2021

Btw Hamza is looking mad fine in that Arab sultan look . — PiscesFinest (@Faizafabz) April 26, 2021

Rema and Hamza will depress some people — AuBRy (@aaubry256) April 26, 2021

I really Don’t think Rema and Hamza are fasting — TaTa wa Infamous Tweep (@kingsula11) April 25, 2021

You want to be like Hamza but you’re a push and i go man, bro await to be a kenzo — Arthur_15 (@teram_arthur) April 26, 2021

Truth is some of us already have our Hamza's and they treat us welloooooooooooo — racheal natukunda (@rachealnatukun5) April 26, 2021

I can be your Rema be my Hamza pic.twitter.com/eS2rMVN7Ty — Gloria (@Gloriakiggundu) April 26, 2021

The day Hamza cheats on Rema or vice versa, is the day you'll realize relationships ain't it — Xandra (@XandraKeys) April 26, 2021

Dear future husband,I promise to love you the way Hamza loves Rema or even more please show up am tayad of emama — Diana Maama Kipoli (@KipoliQuin1UG) April 26, 2021

Anyone called Hamza and needs to date¿ We go to Dubai too

Am available — D'zyre (@GuccihanDesire) April 26, 2021

when I grow up, I want to be like Dr. Hamza, atleast I have a beard. pic.twitter.com/L2Jivljl15 — WOKWERA (@JosephWokwera) April 26, 2021

But is HAMZA really a doctor? — BECKY (@beckyakaliza) April 26, 2021

Whether Rema is footing the bills or what …. is it a problem spoiling your man — Lynn (@LynnMubiru) April 26, 2021

If Rema is a sugar mummy, Hamza is the sugar baby — TRAP KING (@DeejayFhad) April 26, 2021

We girls are not after money but we also want to be treated like Rema

Is that too much to ask for pic.twitter.com/u2m88t3emL — Tabby (@Tabbytrinnah) April 26, 2021

You can't have an EX like Rema and not commit suicide, nze simanyi nakumanya pic.twitter.com/RxlMFpnyMQ — Goodchild (@twizerepamela) April 26, 2021

Lord Its your dear daughter again, For today I am only copying and pasting Rema's prayer through out this year Amen pic.twitter.com/RzcQSQGptn — The Violent One (@GiftGrace01) April 26, 2021