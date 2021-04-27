Local rapper Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju has added his voice on the trending viral video where veteran Singer and Playwriter Alex Mukulu humiliated a dance group during the “Yolesa Ekitone” talent search live on air.

The video elicited mixed reactions from several individuals as most called out the veteran singer for embarrassing the youthful lads on air whereas others backed him.

As expected, Gravity Omutujju adds his voice to the trending video. He stings Alex Mukulu for the harsh statements he told the boys.

Gravity Omutujju through his social media issued a short statement about the video clip saying Alex Mukulu farted for himself during the talent search audition and instead accused the boys of having a bad odor.

ALEX Yefuyidde Nawayiliza Abaana. Gravity Omutujju

King Saha also took to his Facebook page and wrote saying that the way Alex Mukulu communicated to the boys was rude and uncalled for.

King Saha also reasoned that it is the sole reason why he fell out with Bebe Cool.