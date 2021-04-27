After the video clip of veteran Singer and Playwriter Alex Mukulu humiliating young boys at the “Yolesa Ekitone” talent search went viral, Bruno K pledged to look for the dance group to give them a helping hand.

In less than 24 hours, the “Faridah” singer had already got in touch with the boys who were bashed for having a “bad scent” that even stopped Alex Mukulu from watching their dance moves.

In the viral clip, Alex Mukulu harshly advised the boys to go and look for local herbs in order to bathe and get rid of the bad scent.

The video stirred mixed reactions among several individuals on social media with most castigating Alex Mukulu for humiliating the boys publicly live on air.

I doubt you'd love your kid to be told the same, in that same manner and at that same stage that it happened for those little boys. It's not what he said to them that was wrong but HOW & WHERE he said it. Confidence is a big aspect in a teenager's life. You kill it, you kill them https://t.co/8OGyfY3dvX — Josh Ruby (@IAmJoshRuby) April 26, 2021

Read Also: Bruno K opens up on how A Pass saved him from depression

Bruno K felt touched by the incident and straight away started a search to find the boys.

The singer promised to feature them in his next video shoot at an all-paid expense and also promised to give them some liquid cash so that no one ever humiliates them again.

The other person who promised to help the boys is a Luo artist who Vince Musisi didn’t disclose. He reportedly pledged to offer the boys with shower gels, deodorants and more shopping at his expense just to call an end to cyberbullying.