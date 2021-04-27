The relationship between the celebrity couple Daddy Andre and Nina Roz is reported to have hit a dead end if we are to go by reports making rounds in the gossip corridors.

Basing on reports cited by this website, Ritah Kaggwa disclosed that Daddy Andre and Nina Roz separated long time ago.

Renown blogger Ritah Kaggwa claims that the two fellout and even unfollowed, and deleted each other’s photos off their Instagram accounts.

Reports further reveal how Daddy Andre is in preparations to hold a fresh martial ceremony with his new lover only identified as Shakira.

The rumor adds that the martial ceremony between Daddy Andre and Shakira is set to take place in Las Vegas, USA where the latter is based.

It’s alleged that Nina Roz and Daddy Andre’s Kukyala was just a damage control move to save the latter from the embarrassment of the rape allegations that had been implicated on him at the time by several female upcoming musicians.

Read Also: Number of artists accusing Daddy Andre of sexual harassment grows

Since the story is still developing, we will keep you posted when more details come through.