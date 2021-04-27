Eddy Kenzo’s ‘Made In Africa’ album picks inspiration from the likes of Kanda Bongoman, Philly Bongole Lutaaya, Mama Monique Seka, all who feature on the compilation set to drop on Friday 30th April, 2021.

‘Made In Africa’ is Eddy Kenzo’s forthcoming 21-track music album which he describes as “the best” he has ever made.

It is expected to be an album filled with diverse sound if we are to go by the information provided by the Big Talent Entertainment boss.

It comes at the back of a quiet two years in which, despite having mega hit songs, Kenzo has not released much music due to the political situation in Uganda.

He is now back breathing fire like Godzilla and we’ll all want a feeling of the burn when it finally arrives. But before it does, Kenzo let the cat out of the bag.

Through Facebook, the Tweyagale singer revealed that he was inspired by many songs made by legends whom he wished to be like one day.

Together with his team, Kenzo decided to bring back the memories on his new album on which he samples some of those golden generation songs.

He mentions Mama Monique Séka of the ‘Missounwa’ fame, Philly Bongole Lutaaya, and Kanda Bongoman whose sound will feature on the new album.

Kenzo reveals that he approached the families of these legendary artistes and that he was given a go-ahead to extend their legacies through his music.

Philly Bongole Lutaaya (RIP)

As I was growing up I was inspired by a lot of songs and legends that I wished to be like one day, they inspired me a lot to be the musician I am today and always looked up to them. Some of these songs made our childhood so fan that we could dance till we all get covered up in dirt/dust. We decided to bring back the memories of three of these legends and keep their legacies moving. I want to start with thanking Mama Monique Séka for allowing me redoing the all times classic MISSOUNWA. It was a very special moment with her in studio, too much talent from her, the guidance and advices she gave me were so important to take me far thank you MAMA. This song holds many memories in our music industry as Africa. Congolese music has always been unique and has been identified in africa and all over the world. I had a chance to meet the legendary Kanda Bongo Man and he was so welcoming and kept advising me over the years, Kanda Bongoman speaks to me as his own child and guides me on how to maneuver in the industry. I thank you Mzee Kanda Bongoman for the consent to remake MONI and for being such a great father figure in my career since I met you. The late Philly Bongoley Lutaaya is a Ugandan legend who waved the flag so high in is time and still speaks to many even in his absence, he championed the fight against HIV/AIDS when he came out as the first ugandan to go public with his positive HIV status. He was the best of his time and his legacy has lived with us up to date. We sat with my team and thought of redoing one is best classics Born In Africa with the aim of extending his art and legacy to a wider range of audience, the story and life of Philly Bongoley Lutaaya is one that must be known far and wide. We thank the Lutaaya family, Madam @Tezra Lutaaya and Mr Lenon Lutaaya for welcoming the idea and gave us the support we needed, your father is proud of you guys wherever he is watching us from. I thank the Big Talent Band and Jude Mugema for putting this song together and giving it the best live production. All these classics will feature on the Made In Africa Album which will be available on 30th April 2021. Eddy Kenzo

A cocktail of rich sound from one artiste who has stuck to the original African would be a good thing, wouldn’t it? Bring it on Eddy!