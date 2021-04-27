A photo of Zari Hassan in a graduation gown had fans question each other on the education background of the socialite.

On Monday, Zari shared a photo if herself in a graduation gown and the caption, “It’s just a matter of time. Don’t quit.”

The photo and caption seemed to confuse several of her followers most of whom rushed to the comment section congratulating her upon graduating.

A few of her diehard fans alleged that she had graduated in Pharmaceuticals, something which she did not mention anywhere.

As you’d expect, Zari’s critics also invited themselves to the occasion as they questioned her ‘graduation’.

Below are some of the reactions from Facebook:







The self-proclaimed Bosslady later revealed that she wore the gown at the graduation ceremony of students at Brooklyn City College where she is a Director.