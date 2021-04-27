Before the end of the year, the leader of local herbalist Sophia Namutebi, popularly known as Mama Fiina, and her hubby will be welcoming their new bundle of joy.

The 42-year-old confirmed the rumors that have been making rounds recently during an interview on NBS TV’s UnCut show as she was speaking about injecting money in Fullstop’s introduction ceremony.

The question on everyone’s mouth at the moment is who is responsible for Mama Fiina’s pregnancy.

Rumor has it that Prince Tebadenke Kimera is the person responsible for Mama Fiina’s pregnancy.

Prince Tebandenke Kimera is reportedly based in Sweden.

Congratulations to the pair in advance!