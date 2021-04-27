After the internet being littered with rumors of how Daddy Andre and Nina Roz separated and unfollowed each other on Instagram, the latter dropped a new song and followed him again.

Since Monday, there have been rumors indicating how Daddy Andre and Nina Roz separated over infidelity and deleted each others photos off their Instagram accounts.

They also unfollowed each other on social media. Further reports hinted on how Daddy Andre was prepared to jump into another relationship with a one Shakira based abroad.

The allegations also had it that Nina Roz and Daddy Andre’s Kukyala was just a damage control move to save the latter from the embarrassment of the rape allegations that had been implicated on him at the time by several female upcoming musicians.

It did not take long after the allegations spread across social media before Nina Roz announced that her new song was to premiere on YouTube.

As soon as her new song dubbed “Enyonta” dropped, Nina Roz followed Daddy Andre on Instagram. The producer also shared the news on his IG.

During an interview with NBS TV, Daddy Andre revealed that he is in good terms with Nina and he has only known Shakira for a few weeks hence trashing the rumors that were making rounds.

Internet dwellers have since expressed their anger pointing at how they were played by the lovers.

we got played in HD pic.twitter.com/0uBkzg4xbV — President Saleh (@realsalehUG) April 27, 2021

Stunt time yet again?