Popular media personality Robin Kisti, real name Robinah Kisitu, was thrown a surprise baby shower party over the weekend by her family members.

This month might as well be dubbed ‘baby shower month’ for the number of renown local celebrities who have held baby showers so far.

Robin Kisti adds her name to the list after a splendid baby shower which was held on Saturday 24th April, 2021.

The baby shower party organised by the lanky Channel U TV presenter’s family members was attended by close friends.

Read Also: Kisti on MAMA Awards postponement: Let’s first clean house before inviting guests

The former NTV Login show host expressed her joy through Snapchat and Instagram as she shared a few photos from the day to remember.

Kisti is expected to give birth very soon and she cannot wait for the bundle of joy that awaits. Congratulations to her!