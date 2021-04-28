Mercy Adongo will represent Uganda at Miss Eco Tourism World, a world pageant open to young women between the age of 18 and 28 from different countries around the World.

Mercy Adongo (20) was nominated and contacted by Ms. Ntombifuthi, the National Director of Miss Eco Tourism World pageant, to represent Uganda In Miss Eco Tourism World which will be held in Durban, South Africa from June 16th – 27th.

Adongo, the Miss Teen Globe Uganda (2020), is confident that she will do a good job and represent her country because she has the exposure, potential, ability, and good profile.

I believe I got enough exposure during my reign as Miss Teen Globe Uganda 2020. That reign earned me a good profile in Uganda and other parts of the world. During that time, my potential and ability to showcase my country’s beauty ranging from Flora and Fauna; mountains and other landscape attractions; cultural heritage and historical sites which define Uganda as the Pearl of Africa earned me the nomination for Miss Eco Tourism World. Mercy Adongo

The purpose of the Miss Eco Tourism World pageant is to promote nature conservation on existing natural features that boost the Eco Tourism within the communities it exists by showcasing them through pageantry and creating awareness of both physical and artificial features to the people thus promoting values of nature.

About Mercy Adongo

Mercy Adongo is an Atesot by tribe born on 3rd December 2000 to Silver Omakenyi and Hellen Esther Akino in a small village called Gawa, Tilling parish in Ngora District, Eastern Uganda.

Adongo attended Kichinjaji Primary School and The Pioneer Primary School in Soroti district for Primary Leaving Examinations.

She went to Olila High School in Soroti, Kibuli Secondary School, and Kakungulu Memorial School in Kampala for my O and A’ Level before joining YMCA Comprehensive Institute in Wandegeya, Kampala where she is currently pursuing Fashion and Design.

“Being raised by a single mother who struggled to groom, sustain and nurture us (alongside my siblings) changed the way I see the world today. In my childhood, I also saw young girls being abused in my community, my own twin sister called Peace Apio being a victim of circumstance; I witnessed her carry an unplanned baby,” she reveals.

Adongo adds, “living under the care of a charitable organisation (Compassion Uganda) with the support of a kind lady called Katie from Canada, all these changed my perception on how to handle situations in the day-to-day life. Here I am today making a difference, changing the world around me, sharing love and above all serve my people with a purpose.”

In 2018, Mercy Adongo was crowned the Miss Teso Carnival which was held at Forest Mall Lugogo, Kampala.

That same year, Adongo participated in Miss Ateker which was held in Amagoro, Kenya. In 2019, she participated in Miss Tourism Teso held in Soroti, where she was crowned the Miss Talent- Tourism Teso.

Last year, she participated in the Miss Teen Globe Uganda pageant where she is the reigning queen.

We wish her well!