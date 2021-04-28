Former Afrigo Band singer and co-founder of Ziwuuna Band Sammy Kasule breathed his last on the night of Tuesday 27th April, 2021.

The talented, self taught and self nurtured instrumentalist who possessed a Gold Disk award from CBS Records International – a reward and proof of selling a considerable volume of music on the world scene – passed on at Rubaga Hospital where he was getting treatment.

His death was a huge shock to several Ugandan fans of live band music across the country.

Sammy Kasule will be dearly missed in the Ugandan music circles but his legacy will continue to thrive because of his huge impact on the Ugandan music industry and his stage delivery that was applauded by everyone who appreciates live music.

He is most known for his masterpiece songs which include Ekitoobero, Mvua Ya Amani, Ziwuuna, Sina, Makondere, Makosa, Ozze, Njabala, and Twejukanye.

Sammy Kasule is also recognized for working with the late Philly Bongoley Lutaaya while recording his hit album Born In Africa in 1986 in Sweden.

Below are some Ugandan artists who paid their last respects to the legendary Sammy Kasule:

May hi soul Rest In Peace!