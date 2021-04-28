In the recent past couple of weeks, singer Desire Luzinda was down and not feeling well due to a strange illness that attacked her and made her lose appetite on top of feeling weak.

The singer who is on course to total recovery has narrated how the sickness started as something easy but on day two, the situation worsened.

She started feeling completely out of energy and struggled to eat. When she went to the hospital for a check-up, all the results turned out negative but sh was given some medicine and doctor’s advice to follow so that she could feel better.

Desire Luzinda went on to reveal that in the second week, things got worse. She got dehydrated even when she was taking plenty of fluids.

However, the good news now is that she is back on her feet and feeling much better: