Popular Kenyan rapper Brian Robert Ouko alias Khaligraph Jones has bragged that he is the best rapper on the African continent.

The rapper made the statements via his Instagram account as he was bragging about how his new “Luku” video had hit over 250K views in a day on YouTube.

Khaligraph Jones made the statement in revelation of how he is comfortable with the views that his song has so far garnered.

He also asked Kenyan fans to stop comparing him with Tanzanian artists and putting him under pressure to break their YouTube records because he is a Hip Hip artist who should not be compared to singers.

The Blu Ink CEO went on to state that fans should recognize and appreciate the effort Kenyan artistes are putting in and the numbers they are able to achieve.

LUKU DOING A QUARTER MILL, Msikuje apa Kuniambia Sijui Akina Harmonize na Wasafi Wanapatanga izi Numbers In 2hrs Hours, This is Hip Hop Bana, you Have To respect The OG, Best Rapper in Africa. Khaligraph Jones

Kenyan gospel singer Willy Paul earlier stated how sad it feels seeing Kenyans make fun of their own artistes, comparing their numbers on YouTube to those of Tanzanian artistes.

Apparently, WCB boss Diamond Platnumz holds the record of hitting 1 million views within 8 hours and 60 Million views within 4 months for his song “Waah” featuring Congolese music legend Koffi Olomide.

Konde Gang boss Harmonize also holds the record of hitting 100K views within 44 minutes on his “Attitude” song featuring Awilo Longomba and H. Baba. So far the song has over 5.4 million views within 4 days.