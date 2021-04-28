At the start of the week, rumors had it that Daddy Andre and Nina Roz had separated because the former had been swayed off his feet by a one USA-based Ugandan singer named Shakira.

By Tuesday evening, however, we had found out how the entire story had been structured to create a stunt hours before Nina Roz released a new song dubbed ‘Enyonta’.

As soon as her song was released, Nina Roz followed Daddy Andre back on Instagram and during an interview, the Black Market Records singer maintained that they are in good terms.

Andre also revealed that he had only met Shakira twice; first when recording their collaboration, and when shooting the video.

Read Also: Nina Roz drops new song, follows Daddy Andre on IG again

Okay yes, we get it. It was a stunt that seemed to work just fine. Nina and Andre are fine, BUT WHO IS SHAKIRA?

Shakira Shakiraa, born Shakira Kamulegeya Kyebalaba, is a Ugandan musician currently living in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA where she practices as a professional nurse.

She realized she was musically talented when she contested for The American Idol in 2010. She picks inspiration from artistes like Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, and Beyonce.

Shakira’s sound mainly falls in the R&B, Dancehall, and Urban genres. She is also a relatively good dancer who can shake what her mama gave her.

Her music videos are filled with skimpy outfits as she likes to show off tons of her body, flashing her skin and bouncing her booty each chance she gets. She also knows how to make love to the camera.

In Uganda, she has worked with Team Good Music singer Pallaso on ‘Tinkula’. She has also released other projects like ‘Bwentyo Bwendi’, ‘Oga’, ‘Nfa Naawe’, ‘Nkwagala’, ‘Rainbow’, and ‘Call Me‘ (both featuring Reeksin).

Her latest release is dubbed ‘Celeb’ and she features Black Market Records labelmate Daddy Andre. Take a gaze at the video here (directed by Aaronaire).