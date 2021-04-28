Today marks five months since Zulitums’ debut album ‘Invictus‘ dropped. He has plans of releasing another album before 2022.

Channeling from audio production to singing has never been an easy feat even for the global music icons across the world.

You have to swiftly find your footing in the new role and despite that being the most expected of you, it comes with a lot of challenges.

Zulitums, however, has done it with so much ease. From producing great hit songs as a producer primarily, he has shed the skin and rebranded himself as a singer.

The Blacq Avay Records singer’s debut album ‘Invictus’ registered huge success, both on online streaming platforms and mainstream media.

Read Also: Zulitums cannot stop ‘Counting On You’ in new exciting visuals (VIDEO)

For an artiste who only dropped his first song less than a year ago, Zulitums should be content with how fast the tide has settled for him to be accepted by the local music fans.

I promise more fire in my sophomore album that comes out later in the year. Zulitums

Zulitums now looks forward to capitalising on the fane gathered thus far by dropping more music as the year unfolds further.

Thrugh social media, the soft-spoken multi-talented artist revealed that he will be dropping a new music album later this year.

Super grateful to my team for enduring being told that my album would amount to nothing. I promise more fire in My sophomore album that comes out later in the year all things being equal. Keep streaming Invictus. Zulitums

He adds his name to the growing list of Ugandan artistes who are ready to drop music albums this year including Eddy Kenzo and Azawi.

Going by the quality he has already showcased, we cannot wait to get a taste of Zulitums is cooking. It will soon be Zuli-time again. Tighten your seat belts!