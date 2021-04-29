Bebe Cool continues to advise parents to support their children and he believes that because of Alpha Thierry Ssali’s talent, he can start earning $30,000 per week in the next five years.

On April 6th 2021, Alpha Thierry Ssali scored his first senior goal for boyhood club Proline FC in the Stanbic Uganda Cup against MYDA FC.

Since, there has been talk about what a talent he can go on to become and represent Uganda at the world class level.

Critics as well arose to note how Alpha is just an overhyped product of a famous father who has been a top star for two decades in Uganda’s entertainment industry.

Bebe Cool, on several occasions, has revealed that Alpha’s progress is not false hype but rather a product of passion, hard work, and endurance.

Speaking recently, the Gagamel Phamily boss continued to express pride in his son as he asked other parents to support their children’s dreams.

Bebe called upon parents to invest faith in their children’s talents because it can bring them more financial gains that anything else.

Bebe Cool took a comparison of the landlords of several buildings in Kampala noting how they do collect even Ugx100m from the occupants but his son will be able to make USD30,000 (over Ugx100m) in five years to come as a professional football player.

Parents have to learn to invest in their children. Talent is better than buildings or loans. I started with Alpha at three. nIn 5 years I can tell he can be able to make about $30,000 weekly and there is no building that gives a landlord sh100m in profit monthly. In Kampala If you check building, it is only the first two flows that are occupied the rest are empty. Bebe Cool

He makes a good point, doesn’t he?