Former Hot 100 FM presenter Bareija ‘Emeka’ Collins joins Kansanga-based Galaxy FM as a co-host of The Morning Saga.

On April 16th 2021, Emeka Collins held his last show at Hot 100 FM where he had served for two and a half years.

Emeka is to co-host The Zzina Morning Saga alongside Detacha Sakalaman, and Ray P a.k.a Precious Remmie starting next week.

The jolly radio personality replaces Mr. Mosh who threw in the towel at Galaxy FM to concentrate on his political aspirations.

The self-styled Romantic Mukiga is also a renown comedian, events emcee, and social media influencer.

Having started his career at Pastor Ssenyonga’s FMJ now Kampala FM, Emeka moved to Hot 100 where he has been hosting the drive show with fellow comedian Tumu Siime.

Congratulations on your new feat Emeka!