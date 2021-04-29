Leone Island Music Empire boss Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone is mourning the passing on of his childhood friend Abdullah Semanda.

Jose Chameleone who didn’t disclose the cause of the death of Abdullah Semanda shared the sad news through his social media accounts saying he is deeply heartbroken by the loss of his friend.

Going by Jose Chameleone’s post, Semanda is described as a person who stood for love in everything he did in his life on earth.

Chameleone went to express how he cannot forget how Semanda inspired him since they were young and that even when they grew older, he constantly kept sharing wise ideas with him.

You stood for love all the way, I can’t forget how you inspired me since I was a little boy even when I grew older you always shared your wisdom with me. I can’t fully express by words how sorrowful I am my brother Abdullah Semanda. May Allah grant you eternal peace. We shall never forget your kindness. INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAYHI RAJIUNRIP BROTHER. Jose Chameleone

May Abdullah Semanda’s soul Rest In Peace!