Wherever he has had an interview lately, trending singer Pallaso has taken it upon himself to talk about Hamis Kiggundu’s new video sharing app known as Hamz.

As aggressive as he looks, and often professes in his music, Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso looks to use the same energy in his efforts of trying to support local content creators.

The Team Good Music singer is a big deal on TikTok and now looks forward to popularising Hamz – a video sharing app by Ham Enterprise.

The new Ugandan invented application is yet to be officially launched but is available for download on IOS and App Store.

It is a short video sharing app developed by Ham Enterprises that allows you express your creativity and watch videos posted by other users.

We have also gathered information pointing at how he is in negotiations with city tycoon Hamis Kiggundu to be the face of the app.

Given his love for trends and always being tech savvy, Pallaso is willing to use his following to make the new app popular amongst Ugandans before its official launch.