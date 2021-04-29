Fans of Ugandan singer Spice Diana were left divided after she shared a semi-nude photo of herself while modelling Abryanz new underwear line during Ramadan.

Spice Diana goes by the name Hajarah Namukwaya. She has Muslim ties and it is something she is proud of.

On Monday, the Source Entertainment singer posted a photo of herself just wearing a jacket, a white bra, and panties branded by Abryanz.

Spice Diana, just like a few other celebrities including Judith Heard, are part of the promo of Abryanz’s new underwear line.

As soon as she shared the photo on her socials, fans bombarded the comment section with divergent views.

Lots questioned her choice of dress code and why she was flashing tons of her skin in the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims are fasting.

A few others, however, saw no problem with what Spice Diana did. It is also believed that the photos were shot before Ramadan but the brand wear was launched just a few weeks ago.













Nany other female celebrities including Sheebah, Vinka, Winnie Nwagi, Cindy, among others have fallen victim of criticism by fans due to their skimpy dress code.

