NBS TV journalist Canary Mugume proposed to his longtime girlfriend Sasha Ferguson on Thursday 29th April 2021.

On one knee, Canary Mugume went and popped the question, “Will you marry me?” to which Sasha Ferguson replied, “YES!”

The magical moment was captured by friends close to the couple.

Immediately after the romantic moments, Canary Mugume shared the good news with his fans and followers on social media.

Canary Mugume and Sasha Ferguson have been dating for since 2015 and the question of when they were going to make it official had started making rounds.

Sasha Ferguson (25) is known in the entertainment circles as a former WBS TV presenter. She also had a love affair with local singer Rabadaba.

She is also a humanitarian, a founder of Draw A Smile Uganda – a charity organization that focuses on empowering and educating young women and girls.

Sasha is also the C.E.O of Sash Hair Collection based in Kabalagala, a fashionista, and influencer.

While speaking to Red Pepper in 2020, Sasha Ferguson revealed that she likes Canary because he is “unique and gifted.”

Canary Mugume’s proposal comes in just a few days after fellow journalist Raymond Mujuni proposed to his workmate at NTV Uganda Ritah Kanya.

Congratulations are in order for Canary and Sasha!