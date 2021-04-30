Wasafi Classic Baby boss Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack alias Diamond Platnumz is over the moon after his “Yope” remix track featuring Congolese Innoss’B hit 150M views on YouTube.

The elated Bongo Flavor crooner who couldn’t keep calm shared the news of his song hitting a new milestone on social media.

The ‘Yope Remix’ hit the new feat that most artists are going to toil to achieve within a space of a year, setting a new record for Diamond and Innoss’B.

The video was directed by Director Kenny under Zoom Extra, a company he co-owns with Diamond. The song was also the first one to clock over 100 million views in East Africa, within 10 months of its release in.

150 Million Views…. they don’t know what we have for them in my Album. Diamond Platnumz

Over time, Diamond Platnumz has been setting and breaking his own records as far as the music industry is concerned.

Apparently, the self-styled East Africa’s Simba boasts about 5.07 million YouTube subscribers, a feat that has helped him to consolidate his seat as the most subscribed to artist on the app in Africa.