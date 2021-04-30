Having bid farewell to her journalism career, former NBS TV news anchor Sheila Nduhukire is set to commence her duties as the Principal Public Relations Officer at National Medical Stores.

On Thursday 29th April 2021, Sheila Nduhukire presented her last news segment on NBS TV before calling it a day as a news anchor and journalist.

Through her social media, the soft-spoken Nduhukire wrote an emotional farewell message in which she thanked her former boss at Next Media Services Kin Kariisa for providing her with the opportunity.

Nduhukire had been practicing journalism for eight solid years, a career that took her places across East Africa.

That is all behind her now, however, as she sets sights upon a new role at the National Medical Stores (NMS).

Starting Monday 3rd May, I start a new phase of my life and career at @nmsuganda as the Principal Public Relations Officer. I am excited for the growth and lessons ahead.



Adios, for now, good people, and thank you all for the memories — Sheila Nduhukire (@Snduhukire) April 30, 2021

At the start of April, Sheila Nduhukire was appointed as the new Principal Public Relations Officer for NMS.

She will be replacing Dan Kimosho who has set his sights upon a political career.

With a Masters degree in International Public Relations and Global Communications Management from Cardiff University in the UK, and an MBA from ESAMI, Arusha, Tanzania, Sheila Nduhukire was appointed the new role on merit.

Nduhukire has a been a widely celebrated figure in the multimedia circles and now she looks forward to spreading her influence at her new job.

We wish her the very best there!