Big Talent Entertainment chief Edriisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has revealed that he almost committed suicide during the lockdown while in Côte d’Ivoire.

Eddy Kenzo opened up about getting thoughts of committing suicide during his ‘Made In Africa’ album listeners’ party that was held at Fairway Hotel, Kampala on Thursday 29th 2021.

He revealed that he got thoughts of committing suicide because he was feeling depressed and had a problem of language barrier, plus many other dangerous thoughts yet he was staying in a small storage.

According to Kenzo, the house became small for him and he almost thought of jumping from the rooftop to end his own life due the negative thoughts that often crossed his mind.

Eddy Kenzo made the revelation while narrating what inspired him to compose the “Songa” jam that is on his latest 21 track album.