After eight solid years working as a journalist and news anchor, Sheila Nduhukire has called it a day at the office as she moves onto the next chapter.

The soft-spoken NBS TV journalist wrote down an emotional farewell message on her social media platforms on Thursday night.

She revealed what a memorable journey journalism has been but it was to come to an end with her last news segment on Thursday.

My most memorable life moments have been created in the last 8 years as a journalist and news anchor. Tonight I bid farewell. On air for one last time, at least for now. Sheila Nduhukire

An emotional Nduhukire thanked Next Media CEO Kin Kariisa for believing in her and providing the “opportunity of a lifetime”.

“Farewell. Thank you Kin Kariisa for believing in me and for an opportunity of a lifetime,” she wrote.

Sheila Nduhukire joined NBS TV in November 2019 from NTV Kenya which she had joined in 2018 from NTV Uganda.

We congratulate her upon a role well executed for the past eight years. We wish her luck on the next!