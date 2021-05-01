We are glad to inform you that fast-rising vocalist and talented youngster Victor Ruz a.k.a Nile Prince made a U-turn to MC Kats management.

The ‘Love Legend’ singer officially returned to MC Kats management basing on the publicity the media personality is giving the young lad on his social media accounts.

Lately, MC Kats has been seen posting videos of the artist wherever he is spotted performing.

The two are said to have mended their work relationship a few weeks ago and they were seen in pair on Friday during Galaxy FM’s Zzina Awards in jubilation moods after Victor Ruz won the award for the Breakthrough Artist of the year.

MC Kats then quickly took to his Instagram account and posted saying he is glad of his artist’s victory. He added that when he thought that music had betrayed him, Victor Ruz rose to the occasion and made him proud.

He also promised that in the coming week they will be dropping the visuals for his latest song that music lovers should anticipate.

Congz bro @victorruzug

we need to celebrate this

When I felt music betrayed me you made me proud#

For this, we drop a video next week MC Kats

Congratulations Victor Ruz!