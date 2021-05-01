Veteran songbird Irene Namubiru is living in fear for her life following a land wrangle dispute between her and her mother Justine Nyanzi Namawejje.

According to a video clip cited by this website, the two are having a land wrangle case that is ongoing in the courts of law in Nambale, Mityana which belonged to the late Godfrey Nyanzi Ssemitego who passed on 28/08/1998 without giving it to anyone.

The late Godfrey Nyanzi Ssemitego gave birth to two children Justine Namawejje and Brenda Nyanzi Kigema before he passed on which clears means that the acres of land belong to both of them.

Read Also: Sleeping with producers won’t make you famous – Irene Namubiru warns

The bitter exchange of words between Irene Namubiru and her mother began when Namubiru claimed that by the time her grandfather passed on, he had gifted her with one acre of land though it was verbal adding that even her brother Roberto Nsimbe Ezau was also given an acre on the said land.

However, according to the sister of Irene Namubiru’s mother Brenda Nyanzi Kigema confirms that by the time their dad passed on, he had gifted his grandchildren with an acre of land each.

Brenda Nyanzi Kigema adds that Irene Namubiru’s mother wants to steal her daughter’s acre of land instead.