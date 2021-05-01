Edriisa Musuuza a.k.a EddyKenzo is glad that he has started maturing internationally in his music career compared to the previous years.

The Big Talent Entertainment CEO expressed his joy about musically maturing as he explained how of late he is being booked to perform at international festivals like the West African artists.

Eddy Kenzo narrated that back then, the organizers of Festivals always wanted to book him but feared that he would disappoint their fans and had to first keep a close eye on his performance till of late when they saw that he is fit to be included on their list of performers.

I have started maturing internationally. Am now being booked on festivals because back then organizers were not sure about my craft. They always thought I would disappoint them, fortunately, am now up to the task. Eddy Kenzo

He also revealed that when he said he was booked for a full year he wasn’t just bragging around adding that he was very serious with his words as he had no time for shows within the country.