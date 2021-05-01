Ugandan music followers yet again witnessed the seventh edition of the 2020/21 Zzina Awards which happened at Galaxy FM station premises, Kansanga on Friday 30th April.

In this year’s edition, a total of 20 Awards were handed out to different artists as they were voted by fans.

Fans voted for 18 categories and a panel selected the Sports Personality of the Year and Legend of the year awards that were received by Joshua Cheptegei and Afrigo band represented by Moses Matovu respectively.

Team Good Music boss Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso, Fik Famecia, and Daddy Andre walked away with the most accolades on the night as each bagged a maximum of three gongs.

Pallaso was the biggest winner of the day as he won the Best Artist of the Year, Male Artist, and Song of the Year accolades.

The show started as early as 10:00 AM with the Red Carpet glamour and performances from Karole Kasita, Victor Ruz, Martha Mukisa, Fik Fameica, Zex Bilangilangi, Pallaso, Eddy Kenzo, Sama Sojah, Mudra, Pia Pounds and many others followed as the Awards were handed out.

Below is the full list of winners of the 2020/21 Zzina Awards

Artist of The Year

• Pallaso (Winner)

Song of the Year

• Malamu – Pallaso (Winner)

Best Female Artist

• Spice Diana (Winner)

Best Male Artist

• Pallaso (Winner)

Best Producer

• Daddy Andre (Winner)

Best Fans Team

• Fameicans (Winner)

Best LugaFlow/Rap Song

• Buligita – Fik Fameica (Winner)

Best LugaFlow/Rap Artist

• Fik Fameica (Winner)

Best Dancehall Song

• Tumbiza Sound – Eezzy (Winner)

Best Dancehall Artist

• Vyper Ranking (Winner)

Breakthrough Artist

• Victor Ruz (Winner)

Best Contemporary Urban Song

• Ebisooka N’ebisembayo – Dre Cali (Winner)

Best Contemporary Urban Artist

• Dre Cali (Winner)

Best Afro Beat Song

• Tweyagale – Eddy Kenzo (Winner)

Best Collaboration

• Andele – Daddy Andre ft Nina Roz (Winner)

Best Song Writer

• Daddy Andre (Winner)

Best Comedian

• Maulana & Reign (Winner)

Best Inspiration Song

• Corona Virus Alert – BobiWine ft Nubian Li (Winner)

Sports Personality of the Year

Cheptegei Joshua

Legend of the year

Afrigo Band

Congratulations to all winners!