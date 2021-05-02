Female fans could not hide the admiration they have for Dr. Hamza Sebunya’s legs and kabina after Rema shared more photos of their vacation.

Kili Uganda mama nyabo... That’s what was going through my head as I read comments on Dr. Hamza Ssebunya’s photos.

Rema Namakula and hubby Hamza Sabunya have been on vacation for several days now and they have littered social media with their cool pics.

On Sunday, Rema shared more photos and what caught the attention of her followers are two things in particular; Hamza’s legs and his booty.

Lots of females were quick to leave comments indicating how sexy the gynaecologist’s legs look. Others feel for his kabina.

There is a section of fans who also noted on how his style has swiftly changed to resemble Eddy Kenzo’s.

Below are some of the comments: