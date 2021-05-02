Trouble Tabu Entertainment CEO Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju has started off the month of May on a good note, proving that hard work pays.

The popular local rapper who earlier this year showed off his swanky second house in Buziga shared photos of his new apartments which are under construction.

The “Nyabo” rapper shared the photos on his Instagram account and revealed that his new apartments are named ‘Gravity Apartments’.

New month, new project new blessings GRAVITY APARTMENTS IN THE MAKING. Gravity Omutujju

Upon sharing the photos, fellow celebrities stormed the comment section and congratulated him upon the new achievement that he has started on this year.