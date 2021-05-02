A video showing Sheilah Gashumba wearing Rickman’s jersey as they enjoy a private moment together in a room surfaced online on Saturday evening.

The new celebrity couple in town has been doing the most to let the public know that they are an item now.

Despite not coming out to say it out loud, their actions have made the necessary noise, pointing at how fond of each other the young lovebirds have become.

From littering their social media accounts with pictures of them together to attending public events hand-in-hand, love is written allover them.

Sheilah Gashumba went an extra mile in the viral video that we managed to come across on Saturday evening.

In the video; Sheilah, with nothing but Rickman’s jersey on, seems so smitten as she walks around the room singing her love to the singer.

Rickman, who records the video calls her “bubu” and that sends her blushing. Aww! She leans over and the video is cut short. Sad!

We’d love to see the next part, don’t we? But alright, we love their love…if I can say that. Lol. Peep the video below:

Sheilah officially broke up with God’s Plan a few weeks ago and she is moving on swiftly. The latter as well seems fine with his new catch.

You love to see that!