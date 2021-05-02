For most part of the past months, Winnie Nwagi has been focusing on her daughter and workouts but she is about to throw some more music in the mix.

Swangz Avenue songstress Winnie Nakanwagi has been somewhat musically passive since the lockdown in March 2020.

Despite dropping a couple of club bangers, her music releases have been minimal in comparison to past years.

Largely, you cannot blame her as the trend has been similar for most local artistes who halted music releases due to uncertainty after concert and music shows were banned by the government due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Within her camp, the introduction of the talented Azawi can also be looked as the reason Nwagi laid back to allow the new star time to shine.

The good news for Nwagi’s fans now however is that she is ready to drop some new tunes, if we are to go by her latest revelation.

Through her Instagram, Nwagi revealed that she has “something coming” on Saturday.

According to sources close to the singer, Nwagi has been in studio working hard on new music and it could be released sooner than later.

At the start of 2020, there were rumors indicating how the self-styled Firebaby was set to host her very first concert that same year but the Covid-19 pandemic seemed to have ruined her plans.

With the Covid-19 restrictions easing up each day, there is hope that concerts could be freed and artistes are getting ready for a music marathon when that happens.

Brace yourselves!