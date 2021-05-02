Tanzania’s Wasafi Classic Baby wonderkid Mbosso features Ugandan queen Spice Diana on a new song dubbed ‘Yes’.

During a recent interview with this website, Spice Diana stated that her strategy and plan this year is to do more collabos with other artistes.

The Source Entertainment singer stressed that she is spreading her wings across Africa and her fans should expect more collaborations that singles this year.

Spice Diana flew to Tanzania a few weeks ago where she recorded a song with WCB’s Mbosso.

Read Also: Spice Diana collaborates with Harmonize’s DJ Seven on ‘Marry Me’ (VIDEO)

The song dubbed ‘Yes’ dropped on 1st May 2021 and it comes off Mbosso’s album dubbed ‘Definition Of Love’.

The video directed by Hanscana is full of beautiful scenery and a storyline that tried to depict the content in the lyrics of the song.

Take a gaze below: