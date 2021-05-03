Dembe FM’s ‘Twezimbe’ presenter Kasuku, born Isaac Katende, opens up on how he used to change ladies like socks from the age of 24.
Kasuku opened about his mid-twenties while commenting on the way Sheilah Gashumba dumps and finds different men in a very short period of time.
Kasuku issued his defense for the former NTV presenter noting that she is free to do whatever pleases her since she is still a budding youth who knows how to play her cards well.
Read Also: Sheilah Gashumba smitten by new love affair with Rickman (VIDEO)
He added that there are so many things that Sheilah Gashumba does which he finds totally okay having lived a similar lifestyle.
There are so many things Sheilah Gashumba does which I feel are okay with me. I don’t find any fault with Sheilah Gashumba’s relationship affair when she hopes from one relationship to another. In her new relationship with Rickman, it is her right to enjoy life.
I also recall when I was Sheilah’s age, between the age of 24, 25, and 26. I used to change ladies like socks till I got tired. At a certain time, I started to wonder whether I had libido issues basing on the rate I changed babes. So let her enjoy her life.Kasuku