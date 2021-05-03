Dembe FM’s ‘Twezimbe’ presenter Kasuku, born Isaac Katende, opens up on how he used to change ladies like socks from the age of 24.

Kasuku opened about his mid-twenties while commenting on the way Sheilah Gashumba dumps and finds different men in a very short period of time.

Kasuku issued his defense for the former NTV presenter noting that she is free to do whatever pleases her since she is still a budding youth who knows how to play her cards well.

Read Also: Sheilah Gashumba smitten by new love affair with Rickman (VIDEO)

He added that there are so many things that Sheilah Gashumba does which he finds totally okay having lived a similar lifestyle.