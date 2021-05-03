Over the years, considering some artists as legends in the Ugandan entertainment industry has stirred debate among showbiz followers and music critics.

In 2019, there was a heated debate when Uganda’s Reggae maestro Maddox Ssemanda Sematimba disregarded Jose Chameleone’s legendary status.

While appearing on BBS Terefayina’s Round About show, Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show music analyst Edward Sendi disagreed with the show host Jaxta when he described Eddy Kenzo as a legend.

Jaxta’s description of Kenzo as a legend irked Edward Sendi and he quickly trashed the claims as he stated that the Big Talent chief is not yet fit to be considered as one of the legends in the Ugandan music industry.

The debate began when Jaxta asked Edward Sendi to share his opinion of what he thinks about Eddy Kenzo’s new album.

Sendi replied that the album almost made him cry. He, however, promised to give a comprehensive review after thoroughly listening to it very well in his free time.